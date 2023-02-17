One arrested in alleged encounter in Karachi

Crime Crime One arrested in alleged encounter in Karachi

Accomplice managed to escape, weapons, motorcycles and hashish recovered from arrested

17 February,2023 04:45 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - During an alleged police encounter on Mirza Adam Khan Road in the provincial capital, one of the accused was arrested while one of his accomplices managed to escape.

The accused arrested during the encounter has been identified as Naeem while the accused named Mohsin managed to escape, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz said. The SSP further said that weapons, motorcycles and more than two kilograms of hashish have been recovered from the possession of the arrested while a case has been registered against the accused.