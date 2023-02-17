Khairpur Nathan Shah: Two killed, 10 injured after firing in Sufi festival

Crime Crime Khairpur Nathan Shah: Two killed, 10 injured after firing in Sufi festival

Unidentified person opened fire at Sufi Saint Jarrial Shah shrine

17 February,2023 03:48 am

Khairpur Nathan Shah (Dunya News) - Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a firing incident during a Sufi festival in Khairpur Nathan Shah area of Dadu district of Sindh.

According to sources, two people were killed and 10 others were injured when an unidentified person opened fire at the shrine during the festival of Sufi saint Jarrial Shah in Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Those injured in the firing incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while police have launched a search operation to find the accused.