Karachi: Rangers/police arrest robbery & street crime criminal

Noman belongs to Layari gang war’s Taju group has been jailed twice, Rangers spokesman

17 February,2023 02:36 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested the accused involved in robbery and street crimes in Karachi.

In a joint operation of Rangers and police, accused Noman was arrested from Lasbela area of Karachi who was involved in committing dangerous crimes like robbery and street crimes.

The accused Noman belongs to the Taju group of Layari gang war and has been jailed several times before, Rangers spokesman Bilal Naseer said.