In-focus

Punjab CTD arrests two TTP terrorists during IBO

Punjab CTD arrests two TTP terrorists during IBO

Crime

Explosives, suicide jackets and weapons were recovered from the suspects.

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered from them explosives, suicide jackets and weapons.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects identified as Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Mustafa belonged to the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said the arrests followed an intelligence-based-operation (IBO).

The spokesperson further said the suspects had already land sabotage activities in sensitive districts of Punjab.
 

Related Topics
Crime
Pakistan



Related News