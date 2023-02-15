Punjab CTD arrests two TTP terrorists during IBO

Explosives, suicide jackets and weapons were recovered from the suspects.

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered from them explosives, suicide jackets and weapons.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects identified as Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Mustafa belonged to the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said the arrests followed an intelligence-based-operation (IBO).

The spokesperson further said the suspects had already land sabotage activities in sensitive districts of Punjab.

