Robbers injure citizen in Lahore

The police have also launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

15 February,2023 11:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A person was injured after he offered resistance during a robbery incident near Jail Road in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Police said the injured victim has been identified as Rizwan. The 51-year-old was intercepted by some robbers who tried to snatch cash and valuables at gunpoint. The suspects opened fire at Rizwan when he offered resistance. Later, the suspects fled the scene. Rizwan has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

