Police nab five robbers in Phool Nagar

15 February,2023 11:38 am

PHOOL NAGAR (Dunya News) – Five robbers were arrested during a raid conducted by the Saddar Police in Phool Nagar on Wednesday.

According to police, motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and hundreds of thousands of rupees were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Police have launched further investigation after taking the accused into custody.