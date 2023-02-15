Karachi: Police arrest two criminals

Police said two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

15 February,2023 11:33 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects after an alleged encounter near Zaman Town area of the provincial capital.

Police said two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from the custody of the suspects who were arrested after being injured in the crossfire with the officials.

The police officials further said the suspects have been identified as Waseem and Asad. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

