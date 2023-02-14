12-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping off school building

Crime Crime 12-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping off school building

A man tried to prevent the girl from jumping down but could not reach her on time.

14 February,2023 03:31 pm

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) – A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school’s building on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at a private school in the jurisdiction of the Nasim Nagar police station. The girl was a student of class 6. The CCTV camera footage showed that she stood up on her school bag to scale the railing and jump down. Another footage showed her falling on the ground floor where other students were present.

Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh said a man tried to prevent the girl from jumping down but could not reach her on time. “Her CCTV footage shows that she has committed suicide,” said the SSP.

According to SHO Farhan Memon, a police team, along with forensic wing personnel, reached the spot after receiving the information, adding that the school’s staff had shifted the body to the Liaquat University Hospital on their own before the police arrived at the scene. The school administration was initially reluctant to allow police access.

According to Dr Wasim, the initial report of the victim’s autopsy was awaited.



