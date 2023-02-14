ANF seizes 741.693kg drugs worth US $ 17.827m

ANF arrested 19 drug peddlers, impounded four vehicles in 30 counter-narcotics operations.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized 741.693kg drugs, 6,020 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) worth US $ 17.827 million internationally, arrested 19 drug peddlers including three women, and impounded four vehicles while conducting 30 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the seized drugs comprise 5.338kg heroin, 689.741kg hash, 14kg opium, 11.556kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 20.430kg Amphetamine and Diazepam Tabs (0.628kg).

The ANF Balochistan recovered 239.200kg of drugs and 6,020 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in five operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprise 3kg heroin, 227kg hash, and 9.200kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF Punjab recovered 202.580kg drugs in four operations while arresting two persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprise 1.080kg heroin, 14kg opium and 187.500kg hash.

The ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 221.767kg drugs in 11 operations while arresting four persons involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprise 199.841kg hashish, 1.496kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 20.430kg Amphetamine.

The ANF Sindh recovered 73.980kg drugs in four operations while arresting seven people including three women involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprise 1.180kg heroin, 72kg hash and 0.800kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF North recovered 4.166kg drugs in six operations and arrested six people including a foreigner in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprise 0.078kg heroin, 3.400kg hash, 0.060kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and Diazepam Tablets (weighing 0.628kg).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.