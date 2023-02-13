Home heist by three veiled women

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three women allegedly plundered valuables worth Rs400,000 from a house in Liaquatabad on Monday.

Police said a man complained that he was away from his home and when he returned, he found the main door open. He realised that there was something wrong and later found out through CCTV image that three veiled women entered the place and took away the valuables on his son’s wedding night.

He requested police to arrest the suspects and help recover his belongings.