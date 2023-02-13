Two involved in robbery-murder incident arrested

13 February,2023 12:12 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Liaquatabad investigation police claim to have arrested two suspects involved in robbery and murder incidents.

Police said the suspects had been identified as Qadir and Faisal who shot dead a woman and deprived her of valuables. They said the two persons stormed Naseem Bibi’s house some time ago and first robbed her of valuables and then shot her.

The booty included Rs74,000, a mobile phone and ornaments.