60 held as police crack down on suspects in lynching case

Police teams launched a crackdown to arrest the suspects after the incident went viral.

13 February,2023 11:58 am

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested 60 people on the suspicion of their involvement in lynching of a man outside a police station.

Police teams launched a crackdown to arrest the suspects after the incident went viral. Earlier, Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa said several attackers had been nominated in the FIR.

The police, he said, would leave no stone unturned to take action against perpetrators. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar while taking swift action in response to a disturbing incident in Nankana Sahib had suspended two senior police officials for their failure to prevent the lynching of a man.

Videos circulating on social media showed a violent mob outside a police station in Nankana Sahib, scaling the gates and storming the building. One video showed young children inside the police station, surrounded by broken glass and overturned furniture.

The suspended officers are Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Viraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroze Bhatti. The IGP directed Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to investigate the incident and submit a report.

In a statement, he emphasised that no one was above the law and that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as those who were negligent.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also condemned the incident, calling it "regrettable and condemnable."

Soon after the ghastly tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He said law should take its course.