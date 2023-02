Karachi: Three persons injured in brawl

Crime Crime Karachi: Three persons injured in brawl

Karachi: Three persons injured in brawl

12 February,2023 02:50 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three people suffered injuries in a brawl near Rexer Lines in Karachi on Sunday, rescuers and police said.

Police said the incident apparently took place due to personal issue, but detailed investigation had been launched to determine the exact cause. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.