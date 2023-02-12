ANF seizes large quantity of narcotics in operations across country
Crime
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday seized a large quantity of narcotics and arrested suspects during several raids across the country.
ANF spokesperson said 386 intoxicating capsules were seized from a parcel being sent to London at the International Mail Office Rawalpindi. In joint operations, ANF and FC recovered 33kg of hash near Pak-Afghan border and also 91kg of hash which had been buried at a desert area of Nokundi.
The spokesman further said the team seized over 9kg of ice in another raid conducted near Lasbela and 1kg of ice was recovered from a suspect, who was a resident of Khyber, in a raid at Karkhano Market in Peshawar.
He added that cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act.