Cop among eight injured in firing and blast incidents

12 February,2023 11:25 am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – At least eight people including a police officer were injured in firing and blast incidents at a house in Ghulam Khan Tehsil near Pak-Afghan border on early Sunday.

Police said some gunmen attacked ASI’s residence at 4 am, targeting the official and his family. After the attack when the injured were being taken for treatment a blast took place in the vehicle, in which at least eight were injured including ASI Aminullah and two women. Three among the injured were said to be in a critical condition.

Officials added that the injured have been transferred to a hospital and an investigation has been launched on the incidents.

