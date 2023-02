Transgender killed, two injured in Kohat

12 February,2023 05:09 am

KOHAT (Dunya News) – A transgender has been killed in Kohat.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at vehicle on University Road Kohat and one transgender was killed while two were injured in the incident, Dunya News reported.

The transgender was going for an event while the body of the deceased and injured people have been shifted to DHQ hospital, police told.