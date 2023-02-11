Karachi: Alleged robber captured by locals in Malir Model

Two injured in firing on resistance during robbery shifted to hospital

11 February,2023 05:09 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In the Malir Model area of the provincial capital the alleged robber was injured after he was captured by the locals while in another incident two people were injured during robbery resistance.

Karachi Police arrested an alleged robber who was injured in the violence of locals, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused. Police officials said that one of the accomplices of the accused managed to escape and a blockade has been put in place to arrest him.

In another incident, two persons were injured when they opened fire on the resistance during a robbery near Northern Bypass ‘Chilgozhi Kat’ in the provincial capital.

According to Karachi Police, both the injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police further said that a search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the accused involved in the incident, the accused will be arrested soon and punished according to the law.