Karachi police arrests gang of robbers

Accused killed person in front of family on children's noise during robbery

11 February,2023 04:57 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested a gang involved in robbing out of order and puncturing vehicles on Layari expressway.

The suspects shot dead a civilian and injured another, they also used to loot the out of order or punctured vehicles on the Layari Expressway.

The accused had robbed a family on the Garibabad area on Layari Expressway, the police told, adding that the accused had killed a citizen in front of his wife and children on the children's noise during the robbery after the family’s car had gone out of order.