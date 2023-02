Court awards death penalty to killer of four

Crime Crime Court awards death penalty to killer of four

Court awards death penalty to killer of four

11 February,2023 12:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Session court on Friday awarded the death penalty to a murderer who killed four persons in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict. Rahim Ahmad killed Aziz ur Rehman, Naeem Akhtar, Shoaib Aziz, and Raheela last year and a case was lodged against him which culminated in four death sentence counts for him.