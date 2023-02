Robbers shoot rickshaw driver dead in Daska

Crime Crime Robbers shoot rickshaw driver dead in Daska

Robbers shoot rickshaw driver dead in Daska

10 February,2023 06:23 pm

DASKA (Dunya News) – Robbers on Friday shot a rickshaw driver dead in the village of Malomahi prompting protests from the village’s residents.

Reports said that as Samron Masih was on his way home at night, robbers looted him and later shot him dead. He was the lone bread-earner for his family, reports added.