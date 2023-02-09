Buyer drives over petrol pump owner at being given less diesel

Crime Buyer drives over petrol pump owner at being given less diesel

Various cities of Punjab are facing severe shortage of petrol due to the artificial crisis.

09 February,2023 12:30 pm

BAHAWALNAGAR (Web Desk) - A buyer drove over a petrol pump owner, breaking his leg, after getting angry at being given less diesel at a fuel station in Faqir Wali area of Bahawalnagar in Punjab on Thursday.

According to the sources, the buyers are being given less petrol and diesel due to less supply from companies and the Petrol Pump Owners Association had demanded the administration to provide security in this regard [to avoid any sort of troubles].

