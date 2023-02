Kasur: Robbers loot dozens of passers-by for 2-hours

Cash worth millions of rupees, mobile phones looted

09 February,2023 03:48 am

KASUR (Dunya News) - Robbers looted the passers-by near Allahabad area of Kasur.

According to Dunya News, cash mobile phones worth millions of rupees were looted from dozens of passengers.

According to the details, the robbers looted the passengers for two hours, while despite repeatedly informing the police, after two hours, every passerby protest was recorded by the passersby.