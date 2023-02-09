Sukkur: 25-year-old killed amid robbery retaliation
Crime
Motorcycle-borne robbers trying to snatch jewelry opened fire after resistance
SUKKUR (Dunya News) - A man was killed during a robbery at the gate of a township in Sukkur.
The man was killed in the firing of robbers on resistance during the robbery, the deceased was identified as Jani Andhar, according to a police.
Motorcycle-borne robbers stopped the car and tried to snatch jewelry from the women while the young man resisted with the robbers after misbehaving with the women, as a result of which the robbers opened fire and killed the 25-year-old youth.