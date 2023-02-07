Karachi: Police arrested accused for showing off with weapons

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi Police have arrested the accused for showing off with weapons in result of their proceedings.

The accused, Saddam, had exhibited weapons on social media while the weapons were also recovered from him, Dunya News reported.

The accused’s TikTok video had gone viral few days ago, in which he was seen as exhibiting weapons. A case has been filed against the accused and he was handed over to the investigation department for further inquiry.