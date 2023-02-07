Karachi: 2 injured accused arrested in police encounters

One arrested in S.I.T.E area while second arrested in Korangi Zaman Town

07 February,2023 05:19 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police has arrested two injured accused in two different encounters while weapons and other things were recovered from them, according to Dunya News.

First police encounter happened in S.I.T.E area of Karachi in which the accused was arrested in injured condition. Weapons and other things including mobile phone were recovered from the injured Shoaib. One motorbike was also recovered from the accused.

In another incident, there was exchange of fire between the police and the accused in Korangi Zaman Town police encounter was arrested in injured condition. Weapons and looted things were recovered from the accused.

