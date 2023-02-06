Man strangles wife to death over domestic dispute

Crime Crime Man strangles wife to death over domestic dispute

Man strangles wife to death over domestic dispute

06 February,2023 02:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Man killed his wife by strangling a rope around her neck in Shalamar area of Lahore on Monday.

Police said the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Hina, who was strangled by her husband over a domestic dispute. The suspect fled after killing his wife.

Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Officials said raids are being conducted to arrest the main suspect.

Police forensic teams had shifted the dead body to morgue after legal formalities.

