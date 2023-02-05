18-year-old bus hostess rapped on bus by driver, guard

05 February,2023 12:04 am

VEHARI (Dunya News) – An 18 year old bus hostess has been raped on moving bus on gunpoint on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, the incident took place within the Daniwal Police precincts, wherein a bus guard and driver allegedly raped the bus hostess.

The medical report available with Dunya News has confirmed rape with the girl.

Taking action on Dunya News report, Daniwal Police nabbed a suspect while the search for the second is underway.

The victim was shifted to local hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police have lodged a case into the incident, while investigation is underway.