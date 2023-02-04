ANF, rangers seize large amount of narcotics, arrest two
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Sindh Rangers seized a large amount of narcotics and arrested two suspects in Karachi on Saturday.
ANF spokesperson said the ANF carried out a joint operation with the rangers at the Super Highway in Karachi, in which 18kg hash was recovered from a rickshaw and two suspects were arrested.
A case has been registered against the suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, added ANF spokesman.