ANF, rangers seize large amount of narcotics, arrest two

04 February,2023 01:17 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Sindh Rangers seized a large amount of narcotics and arrested two suspects in Karachi on Saturday.

ANF spokesperson said the ANF carried out a joint operation with the rangers at the Super Highway in Karachi, in which 18kg hash was recovered from a rickshaw and two suspects were arrested.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, added ANF spokesman.

