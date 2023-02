FIA detains three in financial scam case

Crime Crime FIA detains three in financial scam case

FIA detains three in financial scam case

02 February,2023 10:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal investigation agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Thursday detained three accused of financial scam worth Rs423,300.

Reports said that the accused Faisal, Dawood, and Tabish duped people into paying customs clearance charges and cargo charges for gifts through Instagram and Whatsapp.

Case has been lodged against them under PECA Act.