Five killed in clash between two rival groups in Bolan

02 February,2023 09:52 pm

BOLAN (Dunya News) – A deadly clash between two rival groups on Thursday left five persons dead in Ganjalo, Bhag Naari.

Levees reported that the groups fell into clash over a piece of land. Four persons belonging to Lehri tribe and another from Abro tribe were killed.

Investigation has been launched into the incident.