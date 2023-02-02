ANF recovers narcotics, arrests two suspects

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

02 February,2023 12:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 2 kg 96 grams of ice from the trolley bag of the accused who was going to Bahrain from Flight No. GF 771 on Thursday.

According to ANF officials, anti-narcotics operations are continuing across the country and ANF has foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Bahrain while conducting a joint operation at Islamabad International Airport. The accused who was a resident of Karachi, was arrested.

In another operation, ANF and FC conducted a joint operation in Bajaur and recovered 1 kg of opium near Scouts Road in Bajaur, the accused was arrested.

According to the ANF spokesperson, cases have been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and investigation has been started.