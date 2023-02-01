10-year-old kills mother over 'honor' in Gujranwala

Crime Crime 10-year-old kills mother over 'honor' in Gujranwala

10-year-old kills mother over ‘honor’ in Gujranwala

01 February,2023 06:29 pm

GUJRANWALA (Web Desk) – A 10-year-old boy on Wednesday killed his mother over “honor” in Satellite town.

Police reported that as the deceased was walking down the street, the boy came aboding a gown and opened fire at her leaving her dead on spot while injuring another woman walking by. “The deceased had moved the court to declare her matrimonial relationship with the boy’s father”, police added. The boy also fired bullets at the police personnel, however, they remained safe.

The police have launched investigation into the incident after arresting the boy and recovering the weapon. Meanwhile, the injured woman was transferred to hospital for treatment.

