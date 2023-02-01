Police, rangers arrest 72 suspects in joint operations across Karachi

01 February,2023 12:25 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Police and rangers on Wednesday arrested 72 suspects in several raids across Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson said the rangers and police, in a joint operation, took 64 suspects into custody near Kati Pahari in Orangi Town. Weapons and narcotics were recovered from the arrested suspects.

According to police spokesperson, in another joint operation with the rangers force, police arrested eight suspects. The target search operation was conducted on a tip off to capture the suspects involved in the killing of a police official, ASI Iqbal. The arrested suspects are being interrogated.

