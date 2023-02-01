Karachi: 14 arrested in different incidents

Crime Crime Karachi: 14 arrested in different incidents

Two were arrested from Awami Colony, two from Jamali Bridge, 10 from Lines Area in snap checking

01 February,2023 05:03 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In Karachi 14 accused were detained by the police in three different areas of which four were arrested in injured condition in two encounters.

An encounter took place in Awami Colony area of Karachi. The arrested were identified as Zohaib and Ashfaq, police told Dunya News. Ammunition and motorbike were recovered from the arrested accused who were detained by the police in an injured condition

In another incident near Super highway Jamali Bridge two injured dacoits were arrested. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment while motorcycle and weapons were recovered from the accused, according to the police.

On the other side, Karachi police and Rangers also conducted targeted snap checking in Lines Area Nizami Road. The entry and exit points of the area were kept sealed during the operation and ten different suspects were detained by the police during the operation.