Unidentified assailants slain 2 in Gujrat

Deceased included father and son, police

01 February,2023 04:06 am

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - In Daulatnagar Gujrat two individuals were slain in shootings by unidentified assailants.

The deceased, according to Gujrat police, also included a father and a son.

He was slain because of a protracted feud, police told Dunya News.

The deceased have been named as Mohammad and Sajjad Ashraf, according to the authorities.