FIA arrests accused of offensive videos distribution

Case will be filed under PECA Act, objectionable material recovered from accused’s mobile

01 February,2023 04:02 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Circle has arrested an accused involved in harassing a woman.

The accused was involved in distributing offensive videos of the woman on WhatsApp and was also involved in spreading offensive footage of other people.

A case will be filed against the apprehended suspect according to the PECA Act. Objectionable material has been recovered from the accused’s mobile.