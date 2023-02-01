FIA arrests accused of offensive videos distribution
Crime
Case will be filed under PECA Act, objectionable material recovered from accused’s mobile
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Circle has arrested an accused involved in harassing a woman.
The accused was involved in distributing offensive videos of the woman on WhatsApp and was also involved in spreading offensive footage of other people.
A case will be filed against the apprehended suspect according to the PECA Act. Objectionable material has been recovered from the accused’s mobile.