2 robbers killed in alleged police encounter

Crime Crime 2 robbers killed in alleged police encounter

2 robbers killed in alleged police encounter

31 January,2023 06:24 pm

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – In an alleged police encounter, two dacoits were killed and a villager was injured during the fiasco.

According to the Sheikhupura police, four dacoits tried to loot a poultry farm in the village Lodhiyan near Sheikhupura when the villagers surrounded them.

As soon as the case was reported, a police contingent went to the crime scene for investigation, the dacoits started firing injuring a villager standing nearby.

Furthermore, to retaliate police started firing which resulted in the on-spot death of two dacoits.