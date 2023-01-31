2 robbers killed in alleged police encounter
Crime
SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – In an alleged police encounter, two dacoits were killed and a villager was injured during the fiasco.
According to the Sheikhupura police, four dacoits tried to loot a poultry farm in the village Lodhiyan near Sheikhupura when the villagers surrounded them.
As soon as the case was reported, a police contingent went to the crime scene for investigation, the dacoits started firing injuring a villager standing nearby.
Furthermore, to retaliate police started firing which resulted in the on-spot death of two dacoits.