Man burnt to death over family dispute

31 January,2023 06:05 pm

JHANG (Dunya News) – A man was burnt to death in the surrounding area of Maddu Road in Jhang over a family dispute.

According to the police sources the man named Asif was burnt to death in the native area of Jhang Kho Araiyan on Maddu Road.

The man was aged 38, and the regional police reached the funeral and recovered the body before the burial. Investigations are still in progress.