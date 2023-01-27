Car thief killed in police encounter

Crime Crime Car thief killed in police encounter

Car thief killed in police encounter

27 January,2023 10:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A car thief was killed during an encounter with police near Gulshan Maimar.

Police reported that the thief, suspected to be hailing from Quetta, stole the car from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and fled. However, a theft report prompted the police to track the car’s location via car-tracker and chase it. As the thief came to know about the chase, he opened fire at the police which was responded by counter fire that led to his death on spot.