Four policemen injured in two attacks in Balochistan

27 January,2023 09:41 pm

QUETTA/SWABI (Dunya News) – Four policemen were injured on Friday in a gun attack and hand grenade attack.

Reports said that in one incident, unknown men opened fire at police in Mughalzai area of Kalat which left three policemen injured while in another incident, unknown motorcycles threw a hand grenade at Yar Husain police station in Swabi which injured constable Qaim Shah.



The injured have been transferred to hospital for treatment.

