CTD arrests 10 suspects in different operations across Punjab

Crime Crime CTD arrests 10 suspects in different operations across Punjab

Biometric of 429 people have been done yet.

26 January,2023 11:05 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested 10 suspects in different operations across the province

on Thursday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, five suspects have been arrested from Gujjarpura Karol area, two suspects from Sheikhupura, two from Jhelum and one suspects from Malakwal.

CTD further told that five cases have been registered against the suspects and the investigation has started. Biometric of 429 people have been done yet.