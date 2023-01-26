ANF captures hefty amount of narcotics in different operations across the country

26 January,2023 10:44 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has captured five suspects during several operations in different cities of the country.

According to the sources, the accused was arrested and 71 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of the accused, resident of Narowal, who was going to Bahrain from Islamabad International Airport Flight No. GF 771.

4 kg 800 grams of Hash was recovered from the three suspects arrested near Burhan Interchange in another operation.

According to the ANF spokesperson, 55 narcotic tablets were recovered from the accused resident of Quetta during the operation, while 824 liters of prohibited chemicals were recovered during the operation in Chaman.

ANF spokesman says that cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.