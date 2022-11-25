ANF foils drugs smuggling bid at Lahore airport

25 November,2022 12:16 pm

LAHORE – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a major drugs smuggling bid at Lahore airport, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The ANF officials seized 31 kilograms of heroin and more than 12,000 drug pills at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

ANF spokesperson said that 12,205 drug pills were recovered from the luggage of a passenger, who was attempting to smuggle them to abroad.

In another action, authorities recovered more than one kilogram heroin from a drug peddler near Wahgah border in Lahore.

ANF also busted a smuggling bid at the Turbat-Gwadar Highway where they recovered 30kg heroin from a vehicle during routine checkup while 850 litres of chemical used for drug manufacturing in an action in Dilbadin.

