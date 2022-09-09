Police arrested target killer in Karachi

09 September,2022 04:54 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A gang of hired killers was exposed in Karachi as the Central District Police on Friday arrested the target killer Javed alias Langra.

Three murders in Karachi turned out to be target killings, the accused has confessed to killing three people along with other members of the target killer group. The accused has also admitted that he used to work for Arshad alias Mamu, the leader of Target Killer Group.

According to SSP Central, Javed alias Langra was arrested after chasing the killers of Ibrahim Shaikh, who was killed in Rizvia Society on June 4. Moreover, the investigation revealed two more incidents.

The SSP said that what were the motives and objectives of these incidents of target killing will be known after the arrest of Arshad alias Mamu, adding that the teams have been formed to arrest him.

