Eight suspected drug peddlers shot dead by police in Quetta

07 September,2022 09:30 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Eight suspected drug dealers were killed in exchange of fire during a police operation against drug peddlers in City Nala near circular road in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to the police officials, it was decided by the police to carry out an operation at the City Nala against the drug dealers considering the increase in the number of the drug addicts.

During the operation, as police officals got into the City Nala the suspects started firing and eight suspected drug peddlers were killed as a result of police retaliatory firing, after which the police demolished several temporary bases established in City Nala and recovered weapons and drugs from them.

Furthermore, the bodies of the suspects were shifted to Civil Hospital for further processing while investigations are on.

