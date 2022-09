Youth brutally tortured for tying animal under tree

Crime Crime Youth brutally tortured for tying animal under tree

Youth brutally tortured for tying animal under tree

02 September,2022 05:23 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – A young person on Friday brutally tortured for tying an animal under a tree.

In Multan’s Rajapur area, an influential person got angry after tying the animal under a tree and beat the youth with sticks, kicks and punches.

The video of the violence on the young man has been surfaced. The influential person slapped the young man along with his colleagues.