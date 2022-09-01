School teacher arrested for attempting to rape minor girl

01 September,2022 08:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A school teacher on Thursday arrested after allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Azizabad area of the Sindh provincial capital.

According to the police officials, the school teacher has been arrested and the investigation has been started, while the girl is being medically examined.

The school administration claimed that the girl’s family did not pay the school fees for some months, adding that they suddenly raised this issue. There was no incident of rape of the girl, claimed the school administration.

As per police, the matter will be cleared after the medical examination of the girl.

