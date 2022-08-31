Man killed over old enmity in Quetta

31 August,2022 09:56 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - One person was gunned down on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen attacked a car at the city’s Spiny road.

According to the police, unknown persons opened fire on a car in Spiny Road area of Quetta, as a result of which one person died on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police and rescue teams shifted the body to the Civil Hospital.

In this regard, the police officials identified the deceased as Attaullah. As per police, the shooting incident seems to be a sign of old enmity.

