7kg heroin recovered at Lahore, Karachi airports

28 August,2022 05:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Airports Security Force (ASF) on Sunday recovered 7 kg of heroin after two different operations at Lahore and Karachi airports.



According to Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) officials, 5.12 kg of heroin was recovered from Asif Ali, a passenger travelling from Lahore to Bangkok, and the accused had skillfully hidden the heroin in his hand luggage.



The second operation was conducted at Karachi Airport, in which 1.47 kg of heroin was recovered from the luggage of Ahmed Sher, a passenger from Karachi to Medina.



While ASF officials said that the accused have been handed over to ANF for further legal action, including drugs.

