Zahir Khan Jadoon wanted for murders held in Rawalpindi

25 August,2022 05:08 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested accused Zahir Khan Jadoon, who is a wanted suspect in serious cases.

According to the police, the alleged accused along with his accomplices had killed Khalid Jadoon in Hazara Colony in 2019. Zahir Jadoon had also killed a British woman in Lahore in 2021.

In this regard, it was further informed by the police that the Rawalpindi police had also arrested the leader of the same gang, Abid Boxer, and the investigation is ongoing with the wanted accused Zahir Khan Jadoon.

